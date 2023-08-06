Kylian Mbappe looking for home in Madrid as Real Madrid move gathers pace – report

Kylian Mbappe’s future looks like being resolved this summer, following Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to put him up for sale over his decision not to sign a new contract at the club.

Mbappe’s current deal expires next summer, and despite Real Madrid having preferred to wait to sign him for free, it looks like they will be making their move before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

According to Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, those close to Mbappe are already looking at properties in Madrid in anticipation of a move to the Spanish capital.

All signs point towards Mbappe signing for Real Madrid in the next few weeks, although it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of fee PSG are willing to accept. They are not in an advantageous position, and Los Blancos will hold all of the cards during negotiations, which should get underway in the next 10 days.