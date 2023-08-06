Journalist claims that Neymar Junior will return to Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, and they will continue to be so in the next few weeks, once Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is finally completed.

They are looking into signing a new right-back, with a creative midfielder also being on the agenda. Neymar Junior, who looks to be on his way out at PSG, falls into neither category, but could still end up at Barcelona.

That’s according to Mabkhout Al-Marri (via Sport), who has said that Neymar will join Barcelona this summer, most likely on loan as a permanent transfer would be almost impossible due to financial reasons.

There have been reports in recent weeks of Neymar being offered to Barcelona, although Xavi Hernandez is not keen on the move, and rightly so. There’s no doubt that the Brazilian is still a fantastic player, but he doesn’t particularly fit in at the club anymore.