Javier Mascherano: Lionel Messi is the best I have ever seen

Javier Mascherano has paid former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi the perfect compliment.

The pair were a key part of Barcelona’s incredible 2008-2012 dominance of domestic and European football alongside making over 100 international appearances together with Argentina.

With Messi in attack, and Mascherano anchoring the defence, Barcelona were an unstoppable force, with four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues won in the same team.

Mascherano moved on to Hebei China Fortune in 2018 as Messi stayed in Catalonia.

Messi inspired Argentina to a World Cup win at the end of 2022, with Mascherano watching on as a fan in Qatar, and the retired star is in no doubt of Messi’s enduring excellence.

“After the World Cup, Messi has already settled any debate (over the greatest player)”, as per reports from Marca.

“Messi is the greatest player my eyes have seen.

“Messi looks very happy in Miami, not only enjoying his football, but in life and with his family, and that’s something that might have been difficult in another place.”

Mascherano’s comments on Messi’s new chapter in Miami are backed up by a superb start to life at Inter Miami with five goals scored in his first three games in the USA.