Giuliano Simeone suffers horror preseason injury at Alaves

Giuliano Simeone looks set to miss a huge chunk of the 2023/24 campaign after suffering a serious looking injury in preseason.

Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, signed a contract extension with Los Rojiblancos in July, tying him to the club until 2028.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Atletico, after scoring an incredible 25 league goals for the reserve team in 2021/22, before joining Real Zaragoza on loan last season.

Following his contract renewal, Simeone agreed a season long loan switch to Alaves, following the Basque side’s promotion back into La Liga in June.

However, despite a positive start to preseason, an injury in their final warm up summer game, saw him carried off with a potential broken leg.

🚨| Giuliano Simeone is SERIOUSLY injured after a horrible challenge in a pre-season friendly earlier today.pic.twitter.com/lfvJdBjFAW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 6, 2023

Simeone netted his first goal for Alaves, in a 2-1 loss away at Burgos, but a late injury marred the final minutes of the contest, with Alaves expected to provide an update in the coming days.