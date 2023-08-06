Girona complete club-record signing of Ukrainian international striker

Girona’s impressive transfer business has continued on Sunday, following confirmation that they have signed Artem Dovbyk from Ukrainian side Dnipro-1.

Dovbyk is a Ukrainian international striker, and he will join countryman Viktor Tsygankov in Catalonia. He will immediately available for Girona’s final pre-season friendly on Sunday, which sees them take on Serie A Lazio.

As per MD, Dovbyk joins for a fee of €7m, which makes him the most expensive player in Girona’s history. They have signed him for just over 50% of his rights, with Dnipro-1 retaining the rest, with some of the funds going to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Girona will hope that Dovbyk, who scored 32 goals in all competitions last season, can have a similar impact to that of Taty Castellanos, who was very impressive during his loan spell from New York City in 2022-23.

Girona will have their sights set on challenge for Europe during the upcoming season, and given their business so far, they will certainly have a chance of doing so.