Diego Simeone delighted with Atletico Madrid veteran – “He will always do his best for us”

Atletico Madrid concluded their pre-season schedule in the early hours of Sunday morning, drawing 1-1 with Sevilla at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

It has been a somewhat successful preparation for the new season for Los Colchoneros, who won one (vs Manchester City), drew two and lost one of their four pre-season matches.

Speaking to Diario AS following the Sevilla match, Diego Simeone picked out one player in particular for praise – new signing Cesar Azpilicueta, who joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last month.

“He is important, and we have needed him. He competes and will always do his best, it is seen in his impetus and his desire to help. Today he helped in the second half, either as a centre-back on the right or as a wing-back. We need men, important players who respond to what the game needs, and he is that.”

Azpilicueta will provide leadership, experience and versatility to Atletico Madrid for the upcoming season, and there’s no doubt that he has made Simeone’s squad stronger in each of these regards.