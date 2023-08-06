Celta Vigo to sign international centre-back from Scottish champions Celtic in the next 48 hours

Celta Vigo have had a productive transfer window so far, as they prepare for their first season with former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Valencia manager Rafa Benitez as their new head coach.

Carles Perez, Manu Sanchez, Jonathan Bamba and Carlos Dotor have already been signed by Los Celestes, and they have also so far retained the services of highly-rated midfielder Gabri Veiga, which is a big boost.

Benitez will soon strengthen his squad further, with Celtic defender Carl Starfelt very close to joining, as reported by Relevo. The Swedish international centre-back will sign in the next 48 hours to become Celta’s fifth signing of the summer.

Starfelt, who will join for a fee just below €5m, will bolster Celta Vigo’s options in central defence, which in an area that Benitez has been keen to reinforce, considering how much of an emphasis he will place on a strong backline.

Image via SNS Group