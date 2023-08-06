Carlos Alcaraz wants Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz wants the club to complete their plan to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are working on two options to bring Mbappe to the Spanish capital as part of their long standing interest in the France captain.

Paris Saint-Germain remain determined to try and sell Mbappe before the summer transfer window closes after the striker refused to sign a contract extension.

Mbappe is committed to his plan of leaving Paris as his contract expires in 2024, to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and the Spanish giants will only make a bid this summer if they are forced to do so.

Alcaraz is a lifelong Los Blancos fan and he was asked about his view on the Mbappe saga ahead of the season kick off.

“Every Real Madrid fan wants to see Mbappe at Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world today,” as per reports from Diario AS.

Alcaraz was speaking ahead of the National Bank Open in Canada, on the back of a sensational Wimbledon title win last month, up against veteran star Novak Djokovic.