Barcelona unlikely to use youngster as part of Ivan Fresneda deal as Italy move beckons

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new right-back in the last few weeks. They will look to use the funds generated from Ousmane Dembele’s impending departure to strengthen in the position, which they have struggled in for several years.

Ivan Fresneda is one of the options available to Barcelona, although he does not generate a general consensus within the club. Still, a deal was being lined up, and youngster Estanis Pedrola was reportedly part of it.

However, it appears that this will no longer be the case, with Relevo journalist Manu Amor reportedly that Sampdoria are in pole position to sign Pedrola on a season-long loan deal.

La Sampdoria toma la delantera por la incorporación de Estanis Pedrola, extremo del Barça. Saldrá, en principio, cedido. Estuvo sobre la mesa que formase parte de la 'operación Fresneda' con el Real Valladolid. 🤝 @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/7Oy0X4a5ZQ — Manu Amor (@ManuAmor1) August 6, 2023

Sampdoria were relegated from Serie A last season, and they will be looking for an immediate bounce back in the upcoming campaign. Pedrola could help them do that, and Barcelona will be keen for the young winger to get first team experience.