Barcelona eye cash boost if Philippe Coutinho makes Saudi Arabia move

Barcelona will be in line for a cash injection if Philippe Coutinho leaves Aston Villa this month.

Coutinho has been tipped to leave Villa Park before the summer transfer window closes after playing a reduced role under Unai Emery last season.

The Brazilian international moved back to the Premier League in May 2022, after a loan spell at Villa, but his return to English football has not been smooth.

Injuries have played a role in Coutinho’s lack of action, but Emery is unconvinced by the former La Blaugrana forward, and is ready to sell him.

Coutinho made just seven Premier League starts in 2022/23 as Emery steered Villa to a UEFA Europa Conference League place at the end of the campaign.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Coutinho was targeted by a two clubs in Saudi Arabia in June, as part of the ongoing Saudi Pro League recruitment drive.

Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal. 🇧🇷🇶🇦 #AVFC Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July. pic.twitter.com/dq3HVzdTUg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

The veteran attacker has also reportedly received an approach from a team in Qatar, with Villa valuing him at around €10m.

Barcelona are holding on hold to pick up a 50% sell on clause, if the sale involves a fee over the €18m they received last year.