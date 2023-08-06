Barcelona midfielder passes medical tests ahead of move to Saudi Arabia, deal completion is imminent

After a slow start in terms of departures, Barcelona have really picked up over the last few weeks. Nico Gonzalez has joined FC Porto, while Ousmane Dembele will soon head to Paris Saint-Germain.

Another player whose departure from Barcelona will soon be completed is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder, who only joined from AC Milan last summer, has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

According to Sport, Kessie has passed his medical examinations in Paris ahead of the move to the Middle East. Barcelona and Al Ahli are currently finalising the deal, which should be completed in the next 24 hours.

Barcelona will net in the region of €15m for Kessie, which will be much-needed given their financial struggles. It will allow them to register their new signings with LaLiga, with some funds also likely to be available to invest in the transfer market, with a new right-back on the agenda.