Barcelona could look to sell 20-year-old this summer to raise funds for more signings – report

Ousmane Dembele’s impending departure is a bitter pill to swallow for Barcelona, who will be losing one of their most influential players. However, it will allow them to generate funds for new signings.

According to Javi Miguel, Barcelona are hoping to see Ansu Fati follow in Dembele’s footsteps. They want to sell the 20-year-old in order to have funds available to make moves for Bernardo Silva and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth, as well as to be able to bring Vitor Roque to the club now.

Ansu Fati podria seguir los pasos de Dembele. La operacion esta abierta. Permitiria generar ingresos y fair play para ir a por Bernardo Silva y Foyth, ademas de traer a Vitor Roque ya. Mas informacion @diarioas — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) August 6, 2023

Fati had been linked with a move away earlier this summer, but the rumours have died down as Barcelona looked set to retain the young forward for the new season.

Fati has been looking close to his best during pre-season, with his performance against AC Milan having been particularly impressive. It would be a very bizarre move if Barcelona do look to sell him, and it could certainly come back to bite them.