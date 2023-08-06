Barcelona could look to keep Ousmane Dembele at the club until late-August as fee dispute continues

The major story involving Barcelona over the last week or so has involved Ousmane Dembele. The French international winger is determined to leave the club, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain being very close to completion.

A deal is all-but complete, with the only hurdle being what percentage of the €50m transfer fee will be received by Barcelona and Dembele/his agent. The reported agreement is that it would be a 50/50 split, with both getting €25m, but the Blaugrana believe they are entitled to more.

As much, Dembele cannot officially complete his move to PSG until an agreement is reached. As per MD, Barcelona can legally hold onto him until the 21st of August, after which they must allow him to head to the French capital.

Dembele had hoped to leave Barcelona to sign for PSG this weekend, but that now looks very unlikely. There has been talk that he could even take part in training with his current club, although it remains to be seen whether that is the case.