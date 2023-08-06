Analysis: Ansi Fati faces make-or-break season as Barcelona block sale

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but Ansu Fati looks set to stay.

La Blaugrana have operated on the sidelines of the market, in comparison to their domestic and European rivals, with two free transfers and a move for Oriol Romeu from Girona.

Key experience has been lost from Xavi’s squad ahead of the new campaign with Ilkay Gundogan a crucial acquisition from Manchester City.

Xavi has consistently stated his determination to keep Fati, despite rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain, with the injury prone striker now back to full fitness.

Injuries have made it almost impossible for Xavi and Barcelona fans to see the best of Fati in the last 18 months.

Xavi’s faith in Fati will now come into sharp focus as he looks to play a key role on the back of a full preseason training programme.

He managed 12 La Liga starts in 2022/23, the highest tally of his Barcelona career, but Xavi will be expecting more in the months ahead, from a player tipped for world dominance back in 2019.

Xavi looks set to stick with a 4-3-3 system in 2023/24 with Polish veteran Robert Lewandowski operating as central attacker for the defending Spanish champions.

Fati will be battling for one of the wide roles, alongside at least five other senior players, in a crucial battle for the Spanish international.

The 20-year-old forward offers an alternative option from the left hand side of the attack, as more of a direct goal threat than other players in the squad, but he will have internal targets set, to fulfil Xavi’s confidence.

10 league goals is likely to be a minimum, alongside a campaign without injuries and signs of his old sharp self in front of goal, or Xavi may come under pressure to offload the La Masia graduate in 2024, if the club believe his peak performance level will not return.