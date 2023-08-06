Al Hilal make bold Joao Felix offer

Atletico Madrid could consider a move to let Joao Felix join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on loan.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing their policy of major summer transfer recruitment with Al Hilal amongst the biggest spenders within the Public Investment Fund backed clubs.

A move for Felix represents another bold step to sign players from top European leagues after failing in their attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal are prepared to offer Felix a one year loan, as he pushes to leave Madrid, alongside a €15m fee for Atletico.

Al Hilal approached João Félix 🚨🇸🇦 Saudi side prepared to offer even 1 year loan; player decides. Understand Jorge Jesus called João several times. Player’s priority remains Barcelona and Europe. …but Al Hilal becomes option as one thing is sure: he will NOT stay at Atléti. pic.twitter.com/Q3dQaZnbY2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

Additional updates from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto claim Atletico are not interested in a loan as they want to secure a permanent exit for Felix.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Atletico Madrid rejected Al-Hilal’s first offer for João Félix. The Saudi club offered a SIGNIFICANT amount for the player’s loan, but Atleti wants him to leave NOW on a permanent transfer. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 6, 2023

The Portuguese international would also prefer to remain in Europe after previously stating his desire to play for Barcelona.

🚨| Atlético Madrid are not willing to accept a proposal that involves João Félix’s return to the team next season. It should be either through a permanent transfer or a loan with a mandatory purchase. Atleti’s stance may change as the window approaches its end. [🎖️:… — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 6, 2023

Atletico could push for a purchase clause to be included in the deal but their stance could change if Al Hilal remain set over a non-committal loan.