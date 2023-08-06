Atletico Madrid

Al Hilal make bold Joao Felix offer

Atletico Madrid could consider a move to let Joao Felix join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on loan.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing their policy of major summer transfer recruitment with Al Hilal amongst the biggest spenders within the Public Investment Fund backed clubs.

A move for Felix represents another bold step to sign players from top European leagues after failing in their attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal are prepared to offer Felix a one year loan, as he pushes to leave Madrid, alongside a €15m fee for Atletico.

Additional updates from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto claim Atletico are not interested in a loan as they want to secure a permanent exit for Felix.

The Portuguese international would also prefer to remain in Europe after previously stating his desire to play for Barcelona.

Atletico could push for a purchase clause to be included in the deal but their stance could change if Al Hilal remain set over a non-committal loan.

