Xavi Hernandez could promote 16-year-old wonderkid to Barcelona first team to replace Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has dominated Barcelona transfer news this week, as he prepares to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain, after the French champions activated his €50m release clause.

Dembele should become a PSG player this weekend, after which attention will turn to how Barcelona spend the money they receive for his sale. It is likely to go towards a new right-back, with the likes of Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda among their options.

Barcelona are unlikely to buy a direct replacement for Dembele, and with good reason. They already have Raphinha and Ferran Torres, as well as Lamine Yamal, who has been expected to play a part for both the first team and Barca Atletic during the upcoming season.

However, Dembele’s sale could prompt Yamal to be included in the first team full time, as reported by Sport. Torres could play more of a versatile role, covering all three attacking positions, so 16-year-old Yamal, could play as a backup option on the right wing.

It may be too soon for Yamal to take up this role, and Barcelona are likely to want him to play semi-regular first team football with the B team. However, Dembele’s departure means that there will now be more opportunities in the first team.