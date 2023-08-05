Thibaut Courtois calls on Real Madrid stars to step up after Karim Benzema exit

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois is confident the squad can cope after Karim Benzema’s exit.

Former Los Blancos captain Benzema opted to accept an offer to leave Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season and complete a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad.

The decision caused shock in Madrid with the club hierarchy expecting the French star to sign another one year extension in the Spanish capital.

Benzema’s departure removes a hugely experienced figure from the team, alongside a goal scorer, and a talismanic leader.

However, Courtois was pragmatic over the situation, insisting the team are prepared to make the step up and ensure the Benzema void does not derail their campaign.

“Others must take a step forward after Karim’s departure. We have great forwards like Vinicius, Rodrygo and now Joselu, who also brings something different. It’s a team thing and we need to solve it together”, as per reports from Marca.

Courtois also reiterated his personal desire to win another Champions League title with Los Blancos and retire with the club at the end of his career.

Real Madrid kick off their 2023/24 La Liga season away at Athletic Club on August 12.