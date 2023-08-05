Serie A champions Napoli interested in signing €15m-rated Barcelona defender

As a result of their poor financial situation, Barcelona have been looking to sell numerous first team players this summer, especially those who do not enter Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the upcoming season.

Clement Lenglet falls into this category. The French central defender has not future at Barcelona, and they are desperate to offload him, in order to generate funds as well as save a significant amount of money on their wage bill.

Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in re-signing Lenglet, with Saudi Arabia also keen. However, neither deal is very far advanced, and Sport have now reported that Napoli have entered the race.

The Serie A champions have been on the lookout for a replacement for Kim Min-Jae, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer. They have missed out on their primary targets, and could now move for Lenglet as a result.

Barcelona are reportedly asking for €15m for Lenglet, which isn’t much in the grand scheme of things. However, the big issue will be whether he accepts a significant wage cut to join Napoli, which may not happen.