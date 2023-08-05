Rodrygo Goes sends Real Madrid fans into frenzy after posting picture with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation for most of the summer. The 24-year-old has signalled his intention to leave as a free agent next summer, but PSG don’t want to lose their star asset for nothing, so they have transfer-listed him.

Rumours of a move to Real Madrid, whether that be now or next summer, have heightened ever since, and a deal feels inevitable at this point, which has led to increased excitement among Madridistas.

That has been furthered further after Rodrygo posted a picture with Mbappe on Friday, with the two currently on holiday in Sardinia.

As reported by Relevo, the meeting between the pair was a coincidence, rather than being planned. They are close friends, and have been for some time now.

The relationship between PSG and Mbappe is at an all-time low, and Real Madrid could look to make their move in the weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window. It may well be that Rodrygo and Mbappe are wearing the same jersey in a month’s time.