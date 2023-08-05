River Plate to challenge Barcelona for Uruguayan starlet

Barcelona’s push to sign highly rated Uruguay U20 international Fabricio Diaz is being challenge by River Plate.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the 20-year-old midfielder for over 12 months as part of a long term strategy to bring him to Europe.

However, despite their interest, no formal bid has been made to Diaz’s club Liverpool Montevideo, and River Plate have stepped up their interest.

Diaz is just one rising star Barcelona are monitoring with German U17 international Noah Darvich also a target from SC Freiburg.

The combative midfielder has previously hinted at his preference to join Barcelona with Liverpool Montevideo valuing him at €8m, plus a 20% sell on clause.

According to TMW, via Sky Sports, River Plate have already offered a contract to Diaz, as Barcelona assess their next move.

Despite his young age, the La Paz born starlet has already racked up over 100 appearances in Uruguay and could be included in the senior national team before the end of 2023.