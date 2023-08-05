Real Madrid shut down rumours of possible departure of Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez has been President of Real Madrid for many years now. He assumed the office back in 2000, which he held until 2006, and then reclaimed three years later.

Many years on, he is still massively involved with Real Madrid, and his love for the club and for the job holds no bounds, despite rumours of a possible departure, which the club clarified in an official statement.

“Some rumours have appeared in some social networks in which it is stated that the president Florentino Perez would supposedly be considering leaving the presidency of the club. Real Madrid CF wants to state the following:

That these rumours are categorically false and obey some interests that have nothing to do with reality.

That in the next General Assembly of Members Representing Real Madrid there will be no item on the agenda in which the name of the Real Madrid City is deliberated.”

The latter point refers to reports that the Valdebebas training complex could renamed after Perez, but Real Madrid have moved quickly to quash these rumours, as well as those that the 76-year-old could be on his way out.