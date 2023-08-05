Real Madrid line up Serie A hotshot as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid remain focused on securing their goal of bringing Kylian Mbappe to the club within the next 12 months.

Los Blancos are the front runners to sign the France captain as his situation at Paris Saint-Germain continues to deteriorate.

PSG have firmly stated they will look to sell the 24-year-old before the transfer window closes to avoid a potential free transfer exit when his contract expires in 2024.

Mbappe has consistently rejected a renewal and a short term move to Saudi Arabia as he stays focused on Madrid.

However, despite Mbappe remaining as their Plan A, Real Madrid are pragmatic over how quickly things can change at the Parc des Princes, and they are considering other options.

As per Cadena SER, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a possible target, with the Italian side suffering from financial issues ahead of the new campaign.

Any deal for Vlahovic would be late call from Madrid, as they wait to see PSG’s next move on Mbappe, with the Serbian striker rated at €70m.