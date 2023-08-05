Ousmane Dembele could return to Barcelona training as PSG move delays

Ousmane Dembele’s could make a shock return to training with Barcelona next week as his move to Paris Saint-Germain rolls on.

Dembele looks certain to eventually make the move to Paris this month after agreeing a bold transfer to join the Ligue 1 champions.

Xavi has confirmed Dembele’s request to make the switch before the campaign kicks off and Barcelona appear to have distanced themselves from the 26-year-old.

However, with the transfer not yet complete, Dembele is still a Barcelona player, as preseason training continues.

Reports from Marca claim the squad will return to training tomorrow, following a break after the USA tour, and Dembele will be recalled, if a deal is not wrapped up.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona are considering forcing Dembélé to return on Monday. There's no full agreement with PSG yet, and the Frenchman still belongs to Barça. At the moment, everything is stopped in the offices of the French club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Both parties are working on the final details of the agreement and Dembele should move on before the season starts but he could still be a La Blaugrana player in time for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham on August 8.