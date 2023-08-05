Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele could return to Barcelona training as PSG move delays

Ousmane Dembele’s could make a shock return to training with Barcelona next week as his move to Paris Saint-Germain rolls on.

Dembele looks certain to eventually make the move to Paris this month after agreeing a bold transfer to join the Ligue 1 champions.

Xavi has confirmed Dembele’s request to make the switch before the campaign kicks off and Barcelona appear to have distanced themselves from the 26-year-old.

However, with the transfer not yet complete, Dembele is still a Barcelona player, as preseason training continues.

Reports from Marca claim the squad will return to training tomorrow, following a break after the USA tour, and Dembele will be recalled, if a deal is not wrapped up.

Both parties are working on the final details of the agreement and Dembele should move on before the season starts but he could still be a La Blaugrana player in time for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham on August 8.

