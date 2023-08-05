Ousmane Dembele’s lesser known agent holds key to PSG move

Ousmane Dembele’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is edging close to completion.

The France international looks set to return to his native country in the coming days after agreeing a move to join the Ligue 1 champions.

The transfer saga has moved quickly, as Barcelona build up to the new season, but Xavi has confirmed Dembele’s desire to make the move before the campaign kicks off.

Despite the speed of the transfer talks, the move appears to have stalled in the final stages, with reports from Relevo claiming Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sisskoko, will play a vital late role.

Sissoko is not connected to the former Les Bleus international of the same name and he keeps a low profile as Dembele’s representative.

The pair have worked together since Dembele’s Rennes days, but it has been a controversial partnership, with Sissoko not registered as an agent during negotiations for Dembele to join Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Sources in France claim Sissoko has a damaged reputation in French football circles with Eduardo Camavinga ending their link during his own stint at Rennes.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona are considering forcing Dembélé to return on Monday. There's no full agreement with PSG yet, and the Frenchman still belongs to Barça. At the moment, everything is stopped in the offices of the French club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. @sanantheone 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/VHbvUILwG4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 5, 2023

Sissoko will be a key figure in the last round of talks with Dembele potentially recalled to Barcelona training next week if a deal is not wrapped up.