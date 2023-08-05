Inter Milan to secure signing of highly-rated 16-year-old Real Madrid striker

There is no doubt that Real Madrid have one of the best youth systems in world football, which has produced several excellent footballers over the years, some of which have left and then returned, including the likes of Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia.

This summer, a number of youngsters have left the club, both on loan and permanent deals. Rafa Marin has joined Alaves on loan, while Carlos Dotor and Alvaro Martin have headed to Celta Vigo and FC Andorra respectively.

Another one that will also be leaving is Hugo Humanes. According to MD, the 16-year-old will join Inter Milan in the coming days after they reached an agreement with Real Madrid for his permanent signing.

Humanes is reported to have been unhappy at Real Madrid, and he was looking for a move away this summer, which we will soon have. He will be the second youngster to swap Madrid for Milan, after Alex Jimenez recently joined AC Milan on loan for the 2023-24 season.