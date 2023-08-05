Celta Vigo terminate contract of 27-year-old forward convicted of sexual abuse

Last month, Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a woman in the summer of 2017.

Mina has since appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court in Spain, although whether he is successful of not, he won’t be returning to Los Celestes, as Celta have announced that they have terminated his contract.

In their statement, Celta Vigo revealed that they have the full support from LaLiga in this decision.

“This decision, which has the strong support of LaLiga, endorses without any doubt the initial position of the club, since from the first day the celestial entity stressed that the values of RC Celta are above all and that the club would defend them to the last consequences, including the repercussions that could have on sports planning.

“RC Celta is a centenary club born from an act of exemplary generosity and throughout its history it has demonstrated on countless occasions its unwavering commitment to society and the defence of values that are already a hallmark of the club.”