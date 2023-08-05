Carlo Ancelotti very upset with Florentino Perez over Real Madrid’s planning for new season

Real Madrid have had a busy summer transfer window so far, with Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler having all joined the club.

Despite their string efforts in the transfer market, Real Madrid have yet to replace Karim Benzema, who departed for Al-Ittihad at the end of last season.

This is something that has left Carlo Ancelotti feeling irate, as reported by Sport. The Italian has been desperate for a new number nine to get signed, but with a week to go until the season starts, this has yet to be the case.

Kylian Mbappe may well be signed from Paris Saint-Germain to solve this issue, but the report also states that Ancelotti preferred Real Madrid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur rather than the French international.

Real Madrid’s pre-season campaign, which highlighted their struggles in front of goal, has only added to Ancelotti’s frustration. It’s safe to say that his relationship with Florentino Perez is far from perfect at this stage.