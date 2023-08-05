Brentford reject Arsenal’s opening offer for David Raya

Brentford are ready to reject an opening transfer offer from Premier League rivals Arsenal for David Raya.

Head coach Thomas Frank has dropped consistent hints over his expectation that Raya will leave the club in the coming weeks after the Spain international rejected two contract offers, in the last 12 months.

Tottenham and Manchester United were tracking 27-year-old, but there is now fresh transfer interest in him, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also monitoring his situation.

However, the Gunners are tipped as leading the chase for Raya, and they can offer the Champions League football he wants this season.

Frank has stated the club will not accept less than their £40m valuation for Raya but Arsenal are hoping to utilising his expiring contract as a negotiating lever.

As per reports from the The Athletic, Brentford will not accept Arsenal’s initial bid, rumoured to be around £20m up front, plus add ons, as talks continue.