Real Madrid

Bayern Munich eye Aurelien Tchouameni move

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to be plotting a late summer move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Bavarians are looking to revamp their squad in the coming weeks with Thomas Tuchel pushing hard to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

However, midfield is another area Tuchel is looking to bolster at the Allianz Arena, and Tchouameni is a potential option.

The France star has previously shut down rumours that he could ask for an exit if Jude Bellingham’s arrival reduces his first team role further.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Bayern are monitoring the situation with interest, alongside Premier League side Manchester United.

The report states Bayern have already reached out to Los Blancos following Tuchel’s comment that his team are lacking a defensive midfielder for the new campaign.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sanction a sale, unless Bayern at least match the €80m they paid AS Monaco for the 23-year-old last summer.

Posted by

Tags Aurélien Tchouaméni Bayern Munich Jude Bellingham Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News