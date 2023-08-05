Barcelona set Sergino Dest asking price amid Serie A interest

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Dest arrived in Catalonia from Ajax in 2020, under former boss Ronald Koeman, and became a first choice pick at right back for his fellow Dutchman.

However, Xavi’s arrival in 2021 changed Dest’s role, as he became a squad player under the former Spain international, before joining AC Milan on loan at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Dest struggled to hold down a regular spot in Italy, with AC Milan opting against a permanent transfer, and he returned to Barcelona in June.

The USA international has previously outlined his determination to fight for a place in Xavi’s plans this season but his preseason form has reopened speculation on his future.

Reports from The Athletic claim Barcelona have received offers from clubs in Italy, as they set an €11m asking price, with another loan also a possibility for the 22-year-old by the end of August.