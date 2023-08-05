Barcelona could be in line for major investment as Saudi companies consider making offers

Barcelona have struggled financially for several years now, and they have been looking at ways to improve the situation, outwith the obvious ways of using the transfer market.

Outside sponsorships in an area that has been focused on in recent times, and it could be the answer to Barcelona’s financial woes.

This is because MD have reported that several companies from Saudi Arabia are considering investing in Barcelona. Specifically, it is financial businesses, and they are looking to expand their net to outside of the Middle East.

Despite this, there has been no formal approach from any of these companies at this stage, although there could certainly be over the next few weeks.

It’s very likely that Barcelona will heavily consider any of these approach if/when they do come. They are determined to improve their financial situation, and get back to becoming one of the powerhouses of European and world football.