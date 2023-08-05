Barcelona considering five targets in their efforts to sign new right-back this summer

Once Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is confirmed, which should be this weekend, Barcelona will look to re-invest the funds back into the transfer market.

A move for Bernardo Silva is being targeted, and a new right-bacl also looked to be signed. Joao Cancelo, Bernardo’s international colleague and teammate at Manchester City, is top of the list, but as MD have reported, other targets are being considered.

Ivan Fresneda is still an option for Barcelona, although his signing does not have the general consensus from within the club, with Xavi Hernandez being one of those that is not in favour of the move.

Another young Spanish right-back, Arnau Martinez, has re-entered Barcelona’s thoughts, and a move for him is more likely than Fresneda, as he does have the general consensus. However, Girona do not intend to negotiate, and will ask for his €20m release clause.

Barcelona are also still interested in Juan Foyth, although Villarreal are another side that are likely to demand his release clause, which is reportedly in the region of €60m. As such, a deal would be difficult.

Thomas Meunier is also an option for Barcelona, and he would be a low-cost signing, as Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to demand a particularly high fee for the Belgian international.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona do go for, although judging by these reports, they have kept their options open. It now begs the question as to who they can afford.