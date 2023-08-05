Barcelona

Barcelona at risk of missing out on Manchester City star following “tempting” Saudi Arabia offer

Once Ousmane Dembele’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain is finalised, Barcelona will focus their attention towards investing that money into the transfer market, with a new right-back being top of the agenda.

Their primary target is Joao Cancelo, with Xavi Hernandez being very keen on a move for the Portuguese international. Manchester City are open to letting Cancelo leave, as he is not expected to be in Pep Guardiola’s plans for the upcoming season.

The problem for Barcelona is that Saudi Arabia are also interested in signing Cancelo, and according to Toni Juanmarti, they have submitted a lucrative contract proposal, which the 29-year-old is said to be tempted by.

Cancelo wants to join Barcelona, but there has yet to be an agreement with Man City. The Blaugrana’s financial struggles mean that they also won’t be able to complete with any Saudi offer.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona’s pursuit of Cancelo progresses, but this Saudi interest certainly has the potential to threaten a deal.

