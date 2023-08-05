Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur to discuss deal for defender next week

One of the main players that Barcelona are looking to sell this summer is Clement Lenglet. The French central defender has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez, so a permanent transfer will be looked for over the next few weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs interested in signing Lenglet. They had him on loan last season, and are looking to take him on a permanent basis to improve their options at centre-back.

Barcelona and Spurs have yet to come to an agreement over a price for Lenglet, although MD have reported that the two clubs will discuss the matter next week when they face each other in the Joan Gamper Trophy, which takes place on Tuesday in Montjuic.

Spurs were chosen to take part in the match earlier this summer, and it will present the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to discuss Lenglet with the Premier League side.

Napoli are also interested in signing Lenglet, so Spurs will know that they need to come to an agreement with Barcelona as soon as possible if they are to sign him.