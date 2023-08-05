Analysis: Kylian Mbappe tipped to stay at Paris Saint-Germain in 2023/24

Kylian Mbappe looks to have taken a major step forward in his plans for next season at Paris Saint-Germain.

With the PSG squad due to return to training on August 7, ahead of their season opener against Lorient five days later, the club face a crucial call on their talisman.

Mbappe has been training alone in Paris after being omitted from the preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the exit situation remains grid locked, with PSG still looking to force a sale for the France captain this month.

Paris Saint-Germain position has not changed regarding Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 All solutions have been proposed — including new contract with guaranteed sale clause for summer 2024 up to player. Rejected. PSG remain convinced Mbappé only wants Real Madrid. 🎥 https://t.co/QNNYkTtjKB pic.twitter.com/fCBUubymXZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

PSG remain determined to secure a fee for Mbappe, to avoid a free transfer exit in 2024, where he is expected to join Real Madrid, as his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Romano claims there has been no fresh movements by Mbappe with the striker rejecting an option to extend his contract with an added clause to choose a club to join in 2024.

Mbappe remains committed to his stance of not agreeing anything in Paris and he is ready complete the final months of his current deal.

With Real Madrid yet to make their move, despite rumours of a possible mid-August push, PSG are still short on options.

The growing sense is of Mbappe remaining where he is for the 2023/24 season with PSG likely to be forced into an embarrassing compromise over his role.

With Mbappe not featuring in the Far East, he is short on match practice, and the club will look to keep him outside of the main squad until the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The former AS Monaco forward could then be eased back into the fold, as he remains determined to perform for the team, and Real Madrid will get their wish of saving a huge fee to seal a free switch in 2024.