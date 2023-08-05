Alvaro Morata departure looking unlikely as Italian giants cool interest in Atletico Madrid striker

Alvaro Morata only signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, but he has already been heavily linked with leaving.

Clubs in both Italy and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Morata, with the 30-year-old being more open to move to the former. Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are among the teams keen on signing him.

However, interest in Morata has been depleting of late, and Corriere dello Sport (via SempreInter) have now reported that Inter have cooled their interest after deciding against matching Atletico’s asking price.

Atletico are reportedly looking for €20m in order to sell Morata, but at this stage, no clubs are interested in paying this. If they lower their asking price, interest may pick back up, and this includes from Inter.

It remains to be seen how Morata’s situation at Atletico Madrid develops. They are desperate to sell him this summer, which suggests that they are unlikely to lower their asking price.