Agent reveals Atletico Madrid turned down opportunity to sign new Barcelona player

Earlier this summer, Barcelona completed the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletic Paranaense, in a deal that could be worth as much as €61m.

Roque is currently still in Brazil with Athletico PR, where he is expected to remain until at least the end of the year. However, Barcelona may look to bring him in this summer, depending on their financial situation.

Roque may not have been a Barcelona player at all, had Atletico Madrid listened to the player’s agent, Andre Cury, who revealed to Diario AS that he offered the 18-year-old to Los Colchoneros, but they turned him down.

André Cury (Vítor Roque's agent): "I offered a Ballon d'Or to Atlético de Madrid, and they ignored me."

It is not yet known when Cury offered Roque to Atletico, whether it was recently or in the last couple of years. Either way, that snub could prove to be very costly, as the Brazilian international is expected to become a major player over the next few seasons.

Barcelona will certainly be pleased that Atletico Madrid didn’t take up Cury’s offer, and they will now look forward to utilising Roque for many years to come.