Yunus Musah completes AC Milan switch from Valencia

Valencia star Yunus Musah has completed a move to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

USA international Musah has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the 2023/24 season with the former Arsenal youth team player now wrapping up a transfer.

The 20-year-old midfielder played a consistent role in ensuring Valencia stayed in La Liga at the back end of the 2022/23 season but he was keen to accept a new challenge in Italy.

Musah has signed a contract until 2028 at the San Siro with Valencia receiving a €20m fee to bolster their own squad options.

Yunus Musah has just landed in Milano in order to become new AC Milan player on Friday. 🔴⚫️🛬 🇺🇸 Musah will sign deal valid until June 2028, medical tests on Friday morning. €20m package fee to Valencia. pic.twitter.com/b2CJc88J5z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

The deal is viewed as positive move for all involved, with Milan boasting a strong record for developing young talent, and Musah slipping from prominence in Valencia.

Musah is the latest name to leave Valencia this summer with veteran striker Edinson Cavani completing a free transfer move to Boca Juniors with little movement on replacements for either player.

