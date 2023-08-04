Yunus Musah completes AC Milan switch from Valencia

Valencia star Yunus Musah has completed a move to join Serie A giants AC Milan.
USA international Musah has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the 2023/24 season with the former Arsenal youth team player now wrapping up a transfer.
The 20-year-old midfielder played a consistent role in ensuring Valencia stayed in La Liga at the back end of the 2022/23 season but he was keen to accept a new challenge in Italy.
Musah has signed a contract until 2028 at the San Siro with Valencia receiving a €20m fee to bolster their own squad options.
The deal is viewed as positive move for all involved, with Milan boasting a strong record for developing young talent, and Musah slipping from prominence in Valencia.
Musah is the latest name to leave Valencia this summer with veteran striker Edinson Cavani completing a free transfer move to Boca Juniors with little movement on replacements for either player.
