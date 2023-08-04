Xabi Alonso extends Bayer Leverkusen contract until 2026

Former Spain and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso has committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso has impressed at the start of his developing coaching career after opting to accept the top job in Leverkusen in 2022 following a spell with the Real Sociedad reserve side.

As part of a strong first season, Alonso led his team to a sixth place finish, alongside a Europa League semi final, in the final weeks of 2022/23.

With his stock continuing to rise, the club hierarchy have been in talks with Alonso to extend his contract, amid rumours of a potential exit.

Former teams Liverpool and Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring Alonso as an option to replace their current bosses in the long term.

His future has now been settled, with an agreement signed until the end of the 2025/26 campaign at the BayArena, with the club delighted to tie down the 41-year-old.

“The meticulous, analytical and self assured approach from Xabi is really good for us at Bayer Leverkusen. Both sides are very ambitious”, stated club CEO Fernando Carro de Prada.