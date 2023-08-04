WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains difference in performance at Barcelona and Chelsea

Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea forward was on the move for the third time in 18 months this summer, joining Olympique Marseille from the latter. The 34-year-old will have the chance to play regular football again under Marcelino Garcia Toral, who is conducting his own revolution at OM.

Aubameyang only spent six months in Barcelona, but won the hearts of the dressing room and the fans in that time, scoring 13 goals for them. He left last summer for Chelsea, but spent most of the campaign on the bench.

He was asked to explain the difference in his performance at the two.

“It’s easy. The manner in which I arrived at Barcelona, and there is a big difference to the way I was received by both the staff and the players, when I arrived at Chelsea, the context was totally different.”

“Because I arrived at Chelsea in no small part due to Thomas Tuchel, and a week later, he had been sacked.”

“So the two contexts were not at all similar, it was not easy for me, and that had an influence. From there I basically didn’t play anymore.”

“And then later there were problems of a different nature that were not my fault.”

Chelsea remarkably went through four managers last season, and spent over €300m during their two transfer windows under new owner Todd Boehly. Through no fault of his own, Aubameyang ended up in the crossfire, although some will point out that the performances he did put in were not fantastic for Chelsea.