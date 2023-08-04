Barcelona

(WATCH) Barcelona wonderkid target Noah Darvich ready to complete move

Barcelona are reportedly closing in a move for on rising star Noah Darvich from Bundesliga team SC Freiburg.

Darvich has risen through the ranks at Freiburg in the last 12 months with the 16-year-old already featuring for the club’s reserve side.

Despite losing out to Real Madrid in the battle to sign Arda Guler last month, Barcelona are still an exciting prospect for young talent, and Darwich is on the La Blaugrana radar.

Darwich has impressed on national level too, with five goals for the Germany U17 team, and Barcelona are ready to make their move.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona already have a deal in place to bring in Darwich this month, as they look to edge out major Bundesliga interest in him.

However, if Darwich joins, and is drafted into the Barcelona first team this season, he will not break the youngest club player record set by Lamine Yamal in April.

