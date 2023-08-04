The salary Barcelona will save from Franck Kessie’s move to Al Ahli

Barcelona have finally managed to get their transfer market moving in terms of exits, and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie is set to be the next out the door.

Nico Gonzalez and Alex Collado have left the club, while Barcelona have also agreed loan deals for Chadi Riad, Pablo Torre and Julian Araujo. Ousmane Dembele is poised for Paris Saint-Germain too, even if that departure was not planned for.

Kessie has agreed a move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, where he will sign a deal worth in excess of €20m. Barcelona will make around €15m themselves.

Relevo also say that Barcelona will be making a significant saving on the Ivorian’s salary too – arriving as a free agent, Kessie was making €7m per annum.

Barcelona still have plenty of business to be doing this summer though. Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants three more players to arrive, but finances will no doubt dictate how many of his wishes are fulfilled. In Kessie’s exit at the very least, Barcelona will earn some money on a player unlikely to make a major contribution next season, even if his fee is relatively low.