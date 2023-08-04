Samuel Lino makes statement of intent at Atletico Madrid – ‘I want to stay here’

Atletico Madrid are currently in San Francisco preparing for their final preseason friendly against Sevilla, but one of the key questions hanging over them this August is what business they will do before the transfer window ends.

Diego Simeone has confirmed that their top target is a midfielder, but also was clear that there is no teling which players might leave before the end of the window. Youngster Samuel Lino has been one of the players suggested that they may try to cash in on, despite reports that Simeone is now keen on keeping him.

Lino told Marca that he could provide a classic Brazilian twist to their play.

“A lot of work, dedication, Brazilian style of dancing and haggling. Help the team and humility and dedication to the team.”

But made it clear that he has no intention of departing the club this summer.

“Yes, I want to be here and I want to stay here in this group and this great team. My dream is to have a good season here and be here for a long time. My head and my focus is on Atletico.”

Rather dramatically, Lino has been dubbed as the only player that hangs around with Joao Felix in training – a player most people see leaving if they can find the right offer.

“I get along very well with Joao, I love being with him. He’s a very good person. I don’t ask about his situation, it’s very complicated. It’s up to him and his family, I’m not asking. My friendship is outside of football.”

Returning to the issue of Lino, it appears that like Yannick Carrasco, whom he will compete with, he will be asked to drop his position further back, and dominate the entire flank on his own. However there is no shortage of competition, with Javi Galan also looking to make that role his own.