Robert Lewandowski confident over Barcelona’s potential in 2023/24

Robert Lewandowski has ambitious plans for his second season at Barcelona.

The Polish international enjoyed a strong first campaign in Spain after completing a bold move from Bundesliga kingpins Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski netted 23 league goals as Barcelona secured a first La Liga title since 2019 with the veteran forward providing crucial experience to Xavi’s young side.

However, despite turning 35 this month, Lewandowski has no intention of slowing down, with a determined focus on remaining in peak physical shape.

Xavi may look to manage Lewandowski’s game time even more tightly in the coming months but Lewandowski believes the team can hit another level in 2023/24.

“Barcelona have enormous potential. Although my first season was very good, I know we can do better, particularly in the Champions League”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona kick off their La Liga title defence away at Getafe on August 13 ahead of a Champions League return in mid-September.

Their preseason campaign will be wrapped up on August 8, as Premier League side Tottenham travel to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy.