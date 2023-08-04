Real Valladolid furious with Olympiakos after Kenedy loan collapses – ‘A lack of respect’

Real Valladolid have released a furious statement accusing Olympiakos of ‘a lack of respect’ after they terminated a loan deal for Brazilian winger Kenedy.

La Pucela had agreed a loan deal for the 27-year-old to play for Olympiakos this season, but shortly after the agreement was met, Olympiakos would then terminate that deal unilaterally. They alleged he was not fit for football, as Real Valladolid explained in a statement.

“With everything agreed between the clubs and with the permission of the blanquivioleta club, the Brazilian attacker traveled to Greece to sign his new contract and formalise his loan until the end of this season.”

“The Hellenic club, without providing proven evidence or supporting documents, unilaterally broke the commitment and claimed that he was not physically fit to play football.

La Pucela also claim that they did medical tests on Kenedy on their return to preseason, and again when he returned to Valladolid following the collapse of the deal. Valladolid say his results were absolutely normal.

“This statement is totally disrespectful and lacks truth. It is an irresponsible and baseless attack against Kenedy, the institution, our professionals and our health and performance protocols.”

They would go on to allege that the collapse of the deal was due to internal politics at Olympiakos, where Diego Martinez has just been installed, rather than anything to do with the player.

It’s been a turbulent time for La Pucela as it is this week. With just 11 days to go until the start of the season, Sporting Director Fran Sanchez and his team were sacked, and then replaced with former Espanyol Sporting Director Domingo Catoira.