Real Madrid midfielder stuck after failed exit, training alone at Valdebebas

Real Madrid have just returned to Spain following the end of their preseason tour to the USA, and will have a couple of days of rest before returning to work. When they do return, they will be met with a not so familiar face.

That of Reinier Jesus. The Brazilian youngster was left out of their tour, after Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that he would not be part of the squad next season, and because he was on the verge of returning on loan to Girona in the coming days.

Diario AS say that this move collapsed less than a week later though. Barcelona’s move for Oriol Romeu, which meant that Pablo Torre moved on loan to Girona in the other direction, left Reinier without a spot in the Girona squad.

Since, Reinier has been training at Valdebebas alone, or occasionally with Real Madrid Castilla players who are due to leave the club. The injured Dani Ceballos has been his only colleague at other times, and Reinier’s professionalism has been noted.

The 21-year-old moved to Real Madrid for €30m three years back, two of which he spent on loan without much impact at Borussia Dortmund. Last season he showed glimpses of his ability at Girona, but now is once again looking for a loan destination.

Real Madrid might be better served by selling him with a percentage of his future sale, as they have done with other youngsters. Yet his high transfer fee, and no doubt a reasonable wage, make that move much more difficult. With three years still remaining on his deal, they would need €15m to cover their costs, and few clubs if any will be willing to commit to that amount for a player without regular action in Europe for the last three years. Thus, Reinier will look to rebuild on loan again.