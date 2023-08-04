Real Betis target Eric Bailly offered Saudi Arabia move

Real Betis could lose out in their attempt to sign Manchester United’s outcast Eric Bailly.

Los Verdiblancos have been busy in the summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini already agreeing a free transfer deal to retain Ayoze Perez and bring back Hector Bellerin.

However, the Chilean wants more squad reinforcements, ahead of a demanding Europa League campaign in the coming months.

Defence is a key area Pellegrini is looking to improve and Ivory Coast international Bailly is an option as United want to sell him.

Bailly spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Marseille and United boss Erik ten Hag has no place for him in his plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, despite Real Betis’ optimism over a potential £8m deal, reports from Sky Sports claim Bailly has received offers from two unnamed clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as part of their relentless player recruitment, including Alex Telles joining Al Nassr from United.