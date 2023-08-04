Pep Guardiola pledges to keep Barcelona target at Manchester City

Manchester City will battle to keep Bernardo Silva at the club despite ongoing transfer interest from Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation over Silva’s future at the Etihad Stadium with the Portugal international currently locked in contract talks with the Premier League champions.

Silva has been linked with a move to Catalonia for over 12 months despite La Blaugrana’s financial issues blocking a formal bid.

Guardiola reiterated his point over not keeping players at City, who want to leave, but insisted Silva’s case is not the same as Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan completed a free transfer move to Barcelona, after opting against a renewal in Manchester, but Guardiola is determined to retain Silva.

“Regarding Kyle (Walker) and Bernardo (Silva), what can I say? They’re so important for us. We’re going to do everything to keep them. We want Silva to stay and he wants to stay”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“These two players’ (situations) are difficult – we have already lost two incredible players with Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, they scored goals in important games. To lose Kyle and Bernardo would be difficult. We will do everything to keep them.”

Guardiola’s comments look to have drawn a line under a possible immediate exit for Silva with Barcelona likely to turn their attention elsewhere in the short term.

Croatian international Josko Gvardiol is in line to complete a move from RB Leipzig with Aymeric Laporte expected to leave City.