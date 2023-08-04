Julen Lopetegui considering Wolves exit

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is reportedly considering his future at Premier League side Wolves.

Lopetegui took over at Molineux in November 2022 with his start delayed by the mid season break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Basque coach steered the club to a 13th place Premier League finish at the end of the campaign but frustration has grown.

Lopetegui was criticised for not battling harder for a European qualification spot which the club had achieved in previous seasons.

However, the experienced coach is now rumoured to be displeased with the lack of transfer investment this summer, and as per the Daily Mirror, he could force an exit from the club.

Key midfielder Ruben Neves has left to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, alongside departures for Conor Coady and Nathan Collins, with a permanent move for Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid the only major incoming business completed in recent weeks.