Inside Real Madrid’s transfer war room

Real Madrid are almost unrecognisable from the club that existed two decades ago. The same man is in charge, they still look to launch an assault on the Champions League every season, but the manner they go about it is very different.

During Florentino Perez’s first spell, the ‘galactico’ era, Los Blancos invested heavily in the top stars in the world, almost no matter the cost nor the fit, it was about ensuring they were the most glamorous team in the world. The same was true when he came back to power in 2008.

Now, Real Madrid still sign some of the top players in the world, but almost exclusively those under the age of 20. As it became clear that they were unlikely to be richest in the game, Los Blancos switched to an increasingly sustainable model in recent years.

There are three key components in the transfer war room for Real Madrid, according to Relevo. General Director Jose Angel Sanchez, Head of Scouting Juni Calafat and Head of the Academy, Manu Fernandez.

The former oversees the operations, and places great stock in those around him. None more so than Calafat. He leads transfer operations, and in particular signings from outside of Spain. The likes of Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus all arrived by his hand. His two key attributes are his ability to spot standout stars of the future, and his interpersonal skills with the families of those players, persuading both player and family that Real Madrid are the right place for them.

Fernandez leads all matters to do with La Fabrica, including the sales of youngsters. After 12 of their youth teams secured league titles this past season, he is seen to be doing a good job, although his next challenge is to ensure that talents like Rafa Marin and Fran Garcia can make the jump to the first team without necessarily having to move away first.

Those three are present in all of the meetings, and in the last year have been joined by Santi Solari. The former manager presides over all aspects of Valdebebas and ensures all operations run smoothly there.

Usually they will also have one or both of Raul Gonzalez (Castilla manager) and Carlo Ancelotti present, so that communications are fluid, and plans can be put into place.

So far things appear to be working out well, and Real Madrid can regard themselves in a healthy position. As is always the case in football though, complacency is the biggest enemy, and as soon as success subsides, things can turn quickly.